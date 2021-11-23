Beacon Financial Group Has $4.42 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.47. 55,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

