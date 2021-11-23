Beacon Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 52.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. 446,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,414,533. The stock has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.