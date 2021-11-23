Beacon Financial Group Sells 3,345 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

CSCO stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 559,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,916,850. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,011 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,859. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

