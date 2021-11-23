bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.
Shares of BEBE opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. bebe stores has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $10.50.
bebe stores Company Profile
