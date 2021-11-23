Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading Down 9.2%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s share price was down 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 192,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,826,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

