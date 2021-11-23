Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00215637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.56 or 0.00805271 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000650 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00017306 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00078700 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000567 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

