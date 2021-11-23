Beer Money (BEER) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,114.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $341,294.93 and $8,114.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00236128 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00087575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

