Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Raised to GBX 4,230

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,230 ($55.27) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,941.64 ($51.50).
LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,254 ($42.51) on Monday. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,651 ($34.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,312.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,386.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.