Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Raised to GBX 4,230

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,230 ($55.27) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,941.64 ($51.50).

LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,254 ($42.51) on Monday. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,651 ($34.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,312.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,386.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24.

In related news, insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.57), for a total transaction of £102,842.24 ($134,364.04). Also, insider Paul Hampden Smith acquired 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,455 ($45.14) per share, with a total value of £108,970.70 ($142,370.92).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

