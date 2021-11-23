Bellway’s (BLWYF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of Bellway stock remained flat at $$46.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99. Bellway has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.