Belong Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLNGU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Belong Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BLNGU) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belong Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belong Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belong Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belong Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belong Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000.

