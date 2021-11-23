Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Trading Down 9.6%

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF)’s stock price traded down 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. 100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

