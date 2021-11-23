Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

NYSE BHIL opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Benson Hill has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.