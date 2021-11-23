Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

NYSE BHIL opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Benson Hill has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

