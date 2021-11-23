Berenberg Bank Lowers The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target to GBX 4,120

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,640 ($60.62) to GBX 4,120 ($53.83) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

BKG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.55) to GBX 5,848 ($76.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,072.71 ($66.28).

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,408 ($57.59) on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,053 ($52.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,418.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,822.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

