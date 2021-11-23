Berenberg Bank Raises Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target to GBX 1,560

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,490 ($19.47) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VTY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($14.76) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,343 ($17.55).

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 1,143 ($14.93) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,179.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,213.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 799.77 ($10.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

