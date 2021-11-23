Berenberg Bank Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €75.00 ($85.23) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.84 ($69.13).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €65.76 ($74.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €37.27 ($42.35) and a 1-year high of €67.14 ($76.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is €58.49 and its 200 day moving average is €54.68.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.