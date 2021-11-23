Berenberg Bank Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €75.00 ($85.23) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.84 ($69.13).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €65.76 ($74.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €37.27 ($42.35) and a 1-year high of €67.14 ($76.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is €58.49 and its 200 day moving average is €54.68.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

