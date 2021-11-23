Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SMMNY stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 35,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,370. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

