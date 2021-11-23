Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF)

Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NWINF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,966. Naked Wines has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

