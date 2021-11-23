Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BGRY opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Berkshire Grey has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,269,000.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

