Berkshire Money Management Inc. Acquires 17,929 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.8% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

VCSH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.40. The stock had a trading volume of 95,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,670. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.40 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

