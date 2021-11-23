Berkshire Money Management Inc. Boosts Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February accounts for approximately 2.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 16.16% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $13,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,043,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BFEB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.77. 289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,045. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

