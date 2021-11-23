Berkshire Money Management Inc. Buys 24,640 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June accounts for about 2.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 17.45% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,027,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 855.8% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 64,382 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000.

NYSEARCA BJUN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.15. 39 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,987. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $34.32.

