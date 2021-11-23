Berkshire Money Management Inc. Buys 36,214 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,214 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 15.0% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 0.33% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $94,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $356.02. The stock had a trading volume of 452,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.41 and a 200 day moving average of $348.22. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $293.48 and a 52 week high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

