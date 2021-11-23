Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $10.62 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January comprises approximately 1.7% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 7.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 304,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $3,257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 474.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 47,651 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January alerts:

Shares of BJAN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,589. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $37.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.