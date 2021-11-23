Berkshire Money Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,788 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $26,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 34,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 50,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,943,525. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $178.73 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.84 and its 200 day moving average is $225.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

