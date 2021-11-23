Berkshire Money Management Inc. Purchases 14,990 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for 1.6% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 9.19% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 194,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EJAN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,541. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

