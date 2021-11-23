Berkshire Money Management Inc. Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September makes up about 0.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSEP. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $778,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

NYSEARCA BSEP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.99. 25,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,160. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95.

