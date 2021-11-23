Berkshire Money Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 9.3% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $58,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded down $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.60. 58,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,745. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.23. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $223.94 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.