Berry Data (BRY) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002515 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $382,347.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Berry Data has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00071397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00073256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00089205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,302.07 or 0.07489514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,462.53 or 1.00037082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

