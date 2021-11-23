Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Up to $9.10

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $9.44. Berry shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 313 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRY. Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

The firm has a market cap of $756.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is -21.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Berry by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Berry by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Berry by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Berry by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

