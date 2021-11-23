Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the technology retailer on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

Best Buy has increased its dividend payment by 61.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Best Buy has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Best Buy to earn $9.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

NYSE:BBY opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.49. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.31.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

