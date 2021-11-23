Beyond Finance Market Cap Reaches $14.09 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded up 68.5% against the US dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00070395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00072769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00090182 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.44 or 0.07505187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,412.54 or 1.00383984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

