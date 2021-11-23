BIDR (BIDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.79 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, BIDR has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.79 million and approximately $28.79 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00070261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00090155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.15 or 0.07488882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,545.59 or 1.00271943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

