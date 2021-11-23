Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Big Lots stock opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Big Lots by 4.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Big Lots by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 14.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Big Lots by 166.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 61.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 106,277 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

