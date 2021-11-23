Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

