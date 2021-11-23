Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BYLOF. HSBC lowered shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Shares of BYLOF opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

