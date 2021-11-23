Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Big Yellow Group stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $21.35.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

