Binamon Price Up 28.1% This Week (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Binamon has a total market cap of $40.99 million and $6.39 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00070964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00089798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.80 or 0.07508709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,637.73 or 0.99862683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

