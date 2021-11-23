Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC on major exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion and $7.20 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00234328 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00088495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011399 BTC.

About Binance USD

BUSD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 13,223,556,921 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

