Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $769.89

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $769.89 and last traded at $769.89, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $769.89.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $752.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $697.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.71.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.