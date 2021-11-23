Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 10,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 48,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.04.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Bioasis Technologies Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

