BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.56

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 2602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $90,358.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Sievers sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $272,497.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,195.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,613 shares of company stock worth $1,745,996 over the last ninety days. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BioAtla by 55.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BioAtla by 511.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioAtla during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in BioAtla by 19.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

