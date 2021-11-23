BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Down 7.4%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $292.22 and last traded at $297.87. 28,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,108,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.71.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of -1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.82.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

