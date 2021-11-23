BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Down 7.4%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $292.22 and last traded at $297.87. 28,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,108,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.71.
BNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of -1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.82.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.