Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Biotricity in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTCY opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Biotricity has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.

In related news, Director David A. Rosa sold 17,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $53,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,792 shares of company stock valued at $83,607.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biotricity in the third quarter worth about $33,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

