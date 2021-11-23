BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.06

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 16748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $645.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after buying an additional 884,970 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,906,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

