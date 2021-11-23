Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.29. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.72 and a 1-year high of C$7.85.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.1214603 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

