Bismuth (BIS) Market Cap Hits $6.31 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 57% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $498.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 57.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004001 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020422 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000149 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,981,662 coins and its circulating supply is 22,856,664 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.