Bitcloud Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $106,889.85 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,938,340 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

