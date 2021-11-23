bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $432,263.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00070949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00073184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00089426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.05 or 0.07493794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,664.85 or 1.00005387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

