BitCoal Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $30,737.80 and $53.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.61 or 0.00404756 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000841 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

