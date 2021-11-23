Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $216.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $216.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.